Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dream Finders Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $48,140,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $2,304,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $4,353,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $842,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

