Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,185 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Progress Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

