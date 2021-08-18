Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309,590 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Gladstone Land worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after buying an additional 129,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 19.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 41,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.4% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAND. Berenberg Bank lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

LAND opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.88 million, a P/E ratio of -69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.97.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.