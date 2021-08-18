Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087,994 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Conduent worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Conduent by 37.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 173,576 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Conduent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conduent by 11.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 37.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

