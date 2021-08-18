Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Viper Energy Partners worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 327,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of VNOM opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 2.79. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.