MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $5.47 or 0.00012093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $58.87 million and $220,144.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.87 or 0.00457559 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $641.61 or 0.01419136 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,766,491 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.