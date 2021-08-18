Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

MNMD traded up 0.08 on Wednesday, hitting 2.84. 70,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,063. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $870.99 million and a PE ratio of -16.70. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 0.33 and a 12-month high of 5.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,112,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,755,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

