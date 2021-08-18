MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 277.0% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

IYG traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.37. 84,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.26. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $116.07 and a 1 year high of $194.50.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.