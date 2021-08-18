MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,208 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF makes up about 1.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTXR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 236,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 364,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,747 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

