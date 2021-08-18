MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,041 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up about 3.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,979,000 after buying an additional 90,456 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 364,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,563,000 after buying an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,915,000 after buying an additional 49,932 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 216,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $112.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,124 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.77. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.