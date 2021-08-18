MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 214,271 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 214,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,428,000. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 3.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 533,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 219,435 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,666,000 after acquiring an additional 165,760 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 293,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 118,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,026,000.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. 408,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

