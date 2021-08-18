MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,849 shares of company stock valued at $21,789,407 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $148.02. 39,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $153.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

