MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up about 3.5% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITB traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,752 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

