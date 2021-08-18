MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 183,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $314,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.48. 5,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.24. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.