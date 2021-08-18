MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,931 iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYM. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 508.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 42,349 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,322,000.

IYM stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $131.29. 86,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,749. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $141.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.36.

