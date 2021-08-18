MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,000. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter worth about $462,000.

Shares of IAI traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.03. 80,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.33. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 12 month low of $58.89 and a 12 month high of $109.65.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

