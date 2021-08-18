Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.4% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$182.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.57. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

