Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up about 0.6% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 123,621 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 216,300 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO traded down $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.41. 124,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.99. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.