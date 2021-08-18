Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and $17,318.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00069505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00132108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00151411 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00066871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.19 or 1.00014346 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,602,558,701 coins and its circulating supply is 4,397,349,134 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars.

