Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 124.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRTX stock opened at $138.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.38. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $130.60 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

