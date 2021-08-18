Mirrored Alibaba Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.75 Million (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for $180.04 or 0.00403441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $21.75 million and $76,066.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00054311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00138163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00151700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,732.74 or 1.00237548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.24 or 0.00896856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 120,813 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars.

