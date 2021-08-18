Mist (MIST) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. Mist has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and $4.15 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mist has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00056411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.73 or 0.00846137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00047247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00104077 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

