Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,528,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 6,642,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,938.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMTOF opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74. Mitsubishi Motors has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles and its component parts in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers passenger vehicles and cars; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

