Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,528,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 6,642,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,938.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MMTOF opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74. Mitsubishi Motors has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $3.20.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile
