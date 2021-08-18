Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 10,580,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

MUFG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 817,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 809,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

