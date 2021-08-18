Mizuho Boosts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $109.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

DUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

DUK stock opened at $107.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

