Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Short Interest Up 23.9% in July

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

