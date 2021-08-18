Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CMO Sells $37,199.16 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,199.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Model N stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 141,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.71. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Model N by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Model N by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

