Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Sells $45,671.22 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Model N stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 141,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,742. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.71. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MODN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 61,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 107,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

