ModiHost Hits 1-Day Volume of $28,592.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded down 4% against the US dollar. ModiHost has a market cap of $157,240.90 and approximately $28,592.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00056388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.57 or 0.00845712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00047066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00103140 BTC.

About ModiHost

AIM is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

