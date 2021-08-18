Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,610,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 467,604 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.75.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Momo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

