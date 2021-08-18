Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 87.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BY opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $941.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

