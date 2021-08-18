Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,450 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,886,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $13,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

