Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 344,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Harvard Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 19.1% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 76,849 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 250.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBIO opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.70 million, a P/E ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

