Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 41,950 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,950 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ryder System worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 41.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:R opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.95. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on R shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,757 shares of company stock worth $5,697,560. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

