Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report sales of $7.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.91 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $28.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after purchasing an additional 576,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after purchasing an additional 997,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

