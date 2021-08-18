Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,430,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 299,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.17.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.