Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Down 11% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 11% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.22 million and $26,310.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.00 or 0.00565372 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001526 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

