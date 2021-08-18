Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNR. Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

