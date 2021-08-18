Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.53.
MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.36.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
