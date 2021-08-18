Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.53.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 690,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.36.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.