MoonRadar (MRF) Market Cap Tops $361,713.93

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, MoonRadar has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One MoonRadar coin can now be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. MoonRadar has a total market cap of $361,713.93 and approximately $32,661.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00132108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00151411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.19 or 1.00014346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.21 or 0.00893695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.22 or 0.06790725 BTC.

MoonRadar Coin Profile

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,178,105 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

Buying and Selling MoonRadar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonRadar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonRadar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonRadar using one of the exchanges listed above.

