Morgan Stanley Acquires 19,328 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Tri-Continental worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 53.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

TY stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2388 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

