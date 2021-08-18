Morgan Stanley Acquires 239,273 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 510.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.28% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGLE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

EGLE opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $584.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

