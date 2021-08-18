Morgan Stanley Acquires 55,717 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.68% of Vectrus worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vectrus by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Vectrus by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of VEC opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $579.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

