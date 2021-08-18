Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,657,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 161,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period.

MDYG stock opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.29. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

