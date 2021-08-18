Morgan Stanley Buys 55,237 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,237 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Mercury Systems worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 645.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 443,067 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $24,575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after buying an additional 337,072 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 580,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,982,000 after buying an additional 304,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.15. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

