Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Ubiquiti worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 52.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth $343,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1,014.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 64.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

UI stock opened at $302.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.70. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $401.80.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

