Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 64,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of LHC Group worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in LHC Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,048,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LHC Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $178.28 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.76.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LHCG shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.14.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.