Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of CBIZ worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 24.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 15.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $529,837.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

