Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 232.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of Golden Ocean Group worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

GOGL opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.4%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

