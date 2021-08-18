Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Brady worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,578,000 after buying an additional 274,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,542,000 after buying an additional 174,677 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,761,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,013,000 after buying an additional 46,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 318,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 95,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Brady’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.